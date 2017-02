CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Feb. 14, 2017) – Canton-based Habitat for Humanity East Central Ohio is merging its two ReStore locations.

Starting March 18th, items at the Cleveland Avenue NW location will be moved to the Raff Road SW site.

Then, starting April 1st, the expanded Raff Road store will have longer hours.

The new hours will be Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.