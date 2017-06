CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – There will be 3rd of July fireworks in Canton again this year.

Brothers Bob and Patrick Harper say they are close enough to the goal of $30,000 to pay for the event that they will make it happen.

It’s at the McKinley Presidential Library and Museum with the grounds opening at 7 p.m.

The display will go off at around 9:45.

Donations are still being accepted.