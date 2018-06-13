Canton Juneteenth Community Festival Returns

Connie Blanton, Crystal Crable are helping to organize this year’s event, which will be held Friday and Saturday at Nimisilla and Cook Parks.

Festival hours are noon to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

What is Juneteenth?

June 19, 1865, is the day Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston with the news that slaves had been freed by the Emancipation Proclamation. Freed Texas slaves began an annual celebration of June 19 on the first anniversary of the day, and the holiday eventually began to be known as Juneteenth.

There is an effort in the US to make Juneteenth a national holiday. So far, it is observed in 45 states.

African-Americans from the Southwest have continued the tradition of observing “Juneteenth Independence Day” for 150 years;