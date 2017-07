PLAIN TWP, Ohio (WHBC) – There’s been an arrest in connection with two recent robberies in Plain Township.

62-year-old Randall Jackson of Canton is charged with aggravated robbery for the stickup at the Dairy Queen on Hills and Dales Road NW on June 30th.

He’s charged with robbery for the holdup at the PNC Bank on Whipple Avenue NW 3 days later.