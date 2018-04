CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A 23-year-old Canton man was sentenced to 16 years in prison Monday for a drive-by shooting death last June.

Chad Fite had just entered a guilty plea to a reduced involuntary manslaughter charge in the killing of 22-year-old Jalen DiCenzi.

Fite had been charged with murder.

DiCenzi was shot while driving his car along 14th Street NE.

He crashed into some nearby houses.