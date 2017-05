RAVENNA, Ohio (WHBC) – A 30-year-old Canton man will do six years time, accused of dragging a state trooper along Route 225 in Atwater Township in Portage County during a traffic stop last year.

Todd Davison II pleaded guilty earlier to felonious assault charges.

The patrol says Davison sped away with the trooper unable to free his arm from the driver’s side window.

He was dragged some 50 feet.

He wasn’t seriously hurt.