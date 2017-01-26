Belden Jailed in Child Porn Investigation

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Jan. 26, 2017) –A Canton man is being held in the Stark County Jail on $1-million bond on a felony charge in connection to accusations of downloading child pornography.

Canton Police arrested 69-year-old Marshall Belden Jr. this afternoon following an investigation into an alleged continuing course of conduct dating back to October.

He’s been charged with pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Canton City Prosecutor Ty Hauritz says Belden could appear in Canton Municipal Court for arraignment Friday. WHBC is continuing its investigation into this story. Tune in to Canton’s Morning News for the latest.