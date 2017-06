CLEVELAND, Ohio (WHBC) – Four people including a Canton man face charges in a federal indictment.

The four are accused of stealing packages of marijuana destined to other addresses, and selling the drugs themselves.

33-year-old Scott Gay Jr is one of three Akron-area Postal Service workers accused in the scheme.

He managed the North Hill post office.

The feds say the four ran the operation between February and May of this year.