Canton Native Pens the First Book To Chronicles The 70’s Partridge Family Phenomenon

Gary Rivers was joined in studio by Local Author John Miller. Watch the interview below as they discuss his book When We’re Singin’: The Partidge Family & Their Music”. Yes, it’s a 468-page hardcover book that was published with the help of a kickstarter fundraising campaign, that gives a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the Partridge Family TV Show.

You’ll enjoy this fascinating interview that gives some fascinating facts about David Cassidy, Danny Bonnaduce, Shirley Jones and the professional musicians behind their music.

garry Rivers talks Partrage Family Local author John Miller joins Gary Rivers this morning to talk about his book about the #Partrige #Family on News Talk 1480 #WHBC & at WHBC.com Posted by News-Talk 1480 WHBC on Wednesday, June 28, 2017

You can meet John, and get an autographed copy of his book this Saturday, July 1 at the MUGGSWIGZ COFFEE & TEA CO. at Lake Cable, from 9am-1pm! If you are in the Canton/Akron area, stop by and say hello. @Muggswigz Coffee & Tea Co. 5854 Fulton Drive, NW, Canton, OH 44718!

Visit John’s Facebook Page to Learn more: https://www.facebook.com/whenweresingin/