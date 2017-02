CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Feb. 13, 2017) – You should feel safer in Canton’s city parks.

Calls to police from the parks were down in 2016 compared to the previous three years.

Canton Parks and Recreation Director Derrick Gordon credits use of a city police officer exclusively in the park system.

There are also security cameras in three of the parks including Stadium and Nimisilla.

Gordon hopes in time, that more cameras can be installed.