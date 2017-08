CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Canton police have found a missing 8-year-old girl.

Jirheney Ingram was located at a relative’s home in Canton Tuesday morning.

She has been missing since Monday night at about 11:30.

She was last seen at her home in the 1700 block of East Tusc.

Police are investigating to determine how she ended up at the relative’s house.

Police had issued a statewide bulletin on her disappearance.