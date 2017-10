CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Canton police believe a 25-year-old city man shot himself in the mouth while holding a gun.

They’ll be checking surveillance video at The Party Store in the 2500 block of West Tusc to confirm that.

They say Pedro Wilson walked into the store Sunday night claiming he had been shot.

They later figured he was handling the small weapon in a car in the parking lot when it fired.

Wilson is at Aultman with non-life threatening injuries.