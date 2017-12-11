Canton Rotary Invites You to “Pack the Bus” This Tuesday

Michelle Mullaly, with the Canton Rotary was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Monday morning and invited listeners to join the Rotary in a great cause on Tuesday.

Tens of thousands of children across the United States are hungry and here in Canton, Ohio, it is no different. According to recent census information, 48% of the children in the City of Canton live in poverty. The Canton City School District does its part to help alleviate some of the hunger among their students by offering breakfast and lunch free of charge to all of the student population during the school week. But what happens during long breaks from school?

“We have many families calling our office the week of Christmas asking where they can get food,” said Erin Cole, Child Nutrition Director for Canton City Schools. It is up to the principals at each of the individual schools in the district to try and find a sponsor to help them provide food for their students over the long winter break.

That’s where the Rotary Club of Canton comes in. President-Elect Michelle Mullaly, who also serves as the President & CEO of the Canton Symphony, wanted to do something. “During this past summer, we received a grant that allowed us to provide backpacks of food for the children in summer school to take home over the weekend. The principal from Allen Elementary, one of the poorest in Canton City, contacted me to see if our Club could do something for her school over Christmas,” said Ms. Mullaly. The Pack the Bus idea was born.

The Rotary Club of Canton will spearhead a Pack the Bus food drive to provide needy families in the Canton City School District with much-needed food over the holiday break. The Club will kick it off by purchasing $1650 worth of non-perishable items with the remaining money from the grant. They are looking for members of the community to donate additional non-perishable food items for the children of Canton.

Please bring items on December 12, 2017 from 10am-2pm. The McKinley High School Marching Band is generously donating their equipment trailer to use as the “bus” for the food drive and will also be on-hand to perform. They will be located in the parking lot of the Zimmermann Symphony Center, 2331 17th St NW, Canton. The Center is attached to McKinley Senior High School.

