Canton Symphony To Launch 2018 Downtown Classics Series This Week

Dan Cavalancia, with the Canton Symphony announced today on the Gary Rivers Show that it is launching another series of Downtown Classics.

Now in its third year,Downtown Classics lets patrons enjoy performances from small ensembles of Canton Symphony Orchestra musicians in the laid back casual atmosphere of their favorite hot spot in Downtown Canton. It’s a combination of classic venues, classic food and classic music! The series is funded through the generosity of the Ada C. and Helen J. Rank Foundation and the Canton Development Partnership.

The schedule for this year’s performances is:

February 9, 2018 at 5pm at George’s Lounge (229 Cleveland Ave. NW)

February 20, 2018 at 6pm at Cultured Coffee & Waffles (309 Cleveland Ave. NW)

March 8, 2018 at 6pm at The Conestoga Grill (217 2nd St. NW)

March 23, 2018 at 5pm at Grapes in a Glass (575 Market Ave NW)

April 12, 2018 at 6pm at Fronimo’s (315 Cleveland Ave. NW)

Check back for more dates soon…

Cavalancia will be on the show at 11:05am.

Founded in 1937, the Canton Symphony Orchestra is celebrating its 80th anniversary and is a fully professional ensemble and organization dedicated to performing concerts that enrich, educate and entertain residents of Stark County and beyond. The orchestra performs classical, holiday, and a variety of educational programs in Umstattd Performing Arts Hall, 2323 17th Street NW, Canton, Ohio, as well as other venues in Stark County. For more information, please visit www.cantonsymphony.org or call (330)452-2094.