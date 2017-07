CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – An 18-year-old Canton man was struck by a car early Friday morning in the 700 block of 30th Street NW.

Traffic investigators say the vehicle left the scene.

Asher Lunsford was taken to Aultman.

He has what are termed serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for a possibly smaller white or silver SUV with damage to the front headlight area.

Another teen walking with Lunsford was not hurt.