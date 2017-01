CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Jan. 29, 2017) – The Canton teen accused in a vicious rape and kidnapping in Canton back in September may still be tried as an adult in the case.

18-year-old Charles Fortson was 17 when the crime occurred.

At a hearing in juvenile court last week, police testified that Fortson was the aggressor in the attack.

Two other men charged in the crimes have already entered guilty pleas.