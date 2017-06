CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A former Canton Uber driver is going to prison for four years after a jury convicted him this week of charges related to a sexual assault on a customer nearly one year ago.

28-year-old Muhsen Shilbaya maintained all along that the activity was consensual.

Both he and the 44-year-old female victim testified.

Shilbaya had picked up the victim at a 9th Street SW bar and driven her to a industrial area on the southwest side of Canton.

That’s where the sex acts occurred.