The Factory of Terror in Canton, Ohio has won the Guinness World Record 3 times as the Longest Indoor Haunted Attraction in the world. The Factory located inside an abandoned 160,000 sq. ft. aluminum foundry and feature 5 full length attractions:

1300 Lost Souls Industrial Nightmare Backwoods Hollow Massacre on Mahoning The House of Nightmares.

All combined, be prepared to journey over 1 mile of unbelievable scenery, jaw-dropping special effects, and terrifying monsters.