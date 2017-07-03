Canton’s ‘Monumental 4th’ Fireworks Checklist

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Some reminders as you head to the “Monumental 4th” celebration at the McKinley Monument Monday night.

They say your best bet is to park on a neighborhood street east of Monument Road; officers will be patrolling.

The grounds open at 7 p.m. with the show starting around 9:45.

Street Closures for Monumental 4th

Monument Park will be closed all day Monday.

McKinley Monument will be closed at 4 p.m.

Seventh Street NW will be closed from Elgin Avenue NW to Monument Avenue NW

Washington Boulevard will be closed from Tuscarawas Street W to Seventh Street NW.

Elgin Avenue NW will be closed from Tuscarawas Street W to Seventh Street NW.

All roads will be closed at about 6 p.m. Monday.

There will be no general parking at McKinley Monument. Minimal handicapped-accessible parking will be available at the monument (to access the lot, go north on Hazlett Avenue NW from Tuscarawas Street W). Those parking in the lot must have a handicapped placard visible to gain entrance.

With the 12th Street construction project ongoing, visitors will be unable to park in Stadium Park and cross into Monument Park to enter the event.