Captain Kangaroo is coming Back??

Mark Wahlberg is producing a reboot of the classic children’s TV show, “Captain Kangaroo.” He plans to give the show a modern twist with a young host who engages children to learn about science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

The actor was inspired to get the rights to revive the show by trying to engage his kids in STEM. He told Ellen DeGeneres, "I'm trying to figure out cool ways to get my kids to be interested in science, technology, engineering. So I was thinking about what made me interested in school was 'Captain Kangaroo'."

“Captain Kangaroo” was on the air for nearly 30 years. It’s six thousand episodes ran from 1955 to 1984 and was one of the most successful children’s shows in history.