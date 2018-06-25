Car Show To Bring Memories to Canton Christian Home

Canton Christian Home will present a car show from noon to 3 p.m. June 30….according to spokesperson, Larry Burgett, a Monday morning guest on the Gary Rivers Show

Car registration will start at 11 a.m. with a registration fee of $10. The first 30 registrants will also receive a dash plaque. Awards will be given in various categories.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the benevolent fund to financially assist residents who need help paying their care costs.

The event also includes music by DJ Spikeman, a silent auction and food for purchase.

Canton Christian Home is at 2550 Cleveland Ave. NW.

For more information, contact Eddie Cogan or Larry Burgett at 330-430-5119.