Be Careful Near Wild Animals This Summer in Ohio

Approximately 70 or so different black bears are reported annually in the Buckeye State according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’, Geoffrey Westerfield, a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Monday morning. Every year, several of these bears are associated with nuisance situations. “The most common problem we have with bears in northeast Ohio is damage to bird feeders” explained Geoff Westerfield, wildlife management assistant supervisor for ODNR Division of Wildlife in northeast Ohio. (ODNR).

Meantime, Jamie Emmert, also of ODNR, reminded Gary’s listeners to never touch or take wild animals home. According to Emmert, many times humans will find a bird fallen from a nest, or a Deer Fawn alone in a field. Taking them home is unacceptable. Her suggestion is to leave the deer alone, as “her mother is somewhere nearby and will return that evening with food”