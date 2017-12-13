Careful – Your Tree Can Catch Fire!
By Pam Cook
Dec 13, 2017 @ 5:27 AM

Here’s How Fast Your Christmas Tree Can Catch Fire If You Don’t Water It

The Consumer Product Safety Commission posted a video that shows how fast your Christmas tree can turn into a FIREBALL if you forget to water it.

It shows two trees side-by-side.  One’s been watered every day, and the other hasn’t.  The one that HAS been watered starts smoldering, and there’s a lot of smoke.  But you’d have a decent chance of stopping it before your house went up.  Then they light the one that hasn’t been watered . . . and it’s a raging inferno in about SIX SECONDS.  You’d basically have NO chance of stopping it.

So if you got a real tree this year, make sure there’s always water in the base.  They can suck up as much as a gallon a day.

Here are a few more quick safety tips . . .

1.  Make sure your tree is at least 3 feet away from any heat sources, like radiators, fireplaces, and heating vents.

2.  Make sure none of the wires on your lights are frayed . . . always turn them off before you go to bed . . . and don’t plug too many things into the same outlet.

3.  Don’t leave your tree up too long.  Once a bunch of needles start falling off, it’s a major fire hazard.  It doesn’t matter how much you water it.

 

