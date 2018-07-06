Carlos Carrasco Activated; Will Pitch Tonight

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

The Cleveland Indians activated Carlos Carrasco from the 10-day Disabled List, and will make his return tonight when the Indians begin a homestand vs. the Oakland A’s.

Carrasco has been on the disabled list since suffering a right elbow contusion after being struck by a batted ball in the right elbow on June 16 vs. Minnesota. So far this season with Cleveland he has posted a record of 8-5 with a 4.24 ERA in 15 starts (91.1IP, 85H, 43ER, 22BB, 96SO). He made a 58-pitch rehab start for AA Akron on June 30 (4.0IP, 1H, 0R, 1BB, 4SO), tossing 4.0 shutout innings.

To make room on the roster, the Indians designated pitcher George Kontos for assignment.