BROWN TWP., Ohio (1480 WHBC) (Jan. 11, 2017) – A Malvern area man and his nephew were killed in a trailer fire Tuesday night.

The victims are 22-year-old Austin Meeks and 4-year-old Gage Nichols.

Meeks’ wife discovered the blaze along Oak Street NW as she was returning home about 9:30 PM.

The State Fire Marshal and coroner are investigating. The cause is unknown.

But Carroll County Sheriff Dale Williams says it possibly started as a grease fire in the kitchen.