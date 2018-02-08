Cavaliers Make Several More Trades at Deadline

Dan Gilbert and Koby Altman have blown up the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Shortly after it was announced that the Cavs traded Isaiah Thomas, Channing Frye, and their first-round pick to the Los Angeles Lakers, according to multiple reports, Dwyane Wade, Jae Crowder, Derrick Rose, and Iman Shumpert have all been traded away.

Wade will return to the Miami Heat for the Heat’s protected second-round draft pick in 2020.

And in a three-team deal, Crowder and Rose go to the Utah Jazz, while Shumpert departs for the Sacramento Kings. In return, the Cavaliers recieve Rodney Hood from the Jazz, and George Hill from the Kings. As part of the deal, the Cavs sent the just-received Miami second-round pick to the Kings.

