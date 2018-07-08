CAVALIERS SIGN BILLY PRESTON TO TWO-WAY CONTRACT

(official Cavs press release)

The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed forward Billy Preston to a Two-Way Contract, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced.

Preston (6-10, 240) appeared in three games (two starts) with BC Igokea of the Adriatic League in Europe during the 2017-18 season. He averaged 7.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per game. Preston was also a 2017 McDonald’s High School All-American after his senior year at Oak Hill Academy (VA).

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to have two Two-Way contract players on their roster at any given time, in addition to their 15-man regular season roster. A Two-Way player for the Cavs will provide services to the team’s G League affiliate – the Canton Charge – but can spend up to 45 days with Cleveland.