Cavs Acquire George Hill And Rodney Hood In Three-Team Trade

(official Cavs press release)

CLEVELAND SENDS IMAN SHUMPERT AND 2020 SECOND-ROUND PICK VIA MIAMI TO SACRAMENTO;

ALSO SENDS JAE CROWDER, DERRICK ROSE AND RIGHT TO SWAP 2024 SECOND ROUND PICKS TO UTAH

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired guard George Hill from the Sacramento Kings and guard Rodney Hood from the Utah Jazz as part of a three-team trade, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. Cleveland has also received the draft rights to Arturas Gudaitis from the Kings. In exchange, the Cavaliers will send guard Iman Shumpert, a 2020 second-round draft pick via Miami and the draft rights to Dimitrios Agravanis to Sacramento, and forward Jae Crowder, guard Derrick Rose and the right to swap second round picks in 2024 to Utah. The Kings will also receive forward Joe Johnson from the Jazz.

“Rodney and George bring passion and strength every game with a strong mix of toughness and ability to play all aspects of the game. George is a great veteran fit with our group as he can play well on and off the ball and is a true two way player. Rodney is a talented, young competitor with great size at his position that can score in many ways and defend,” said Altman.

“We thank Iman, Derrick and Jae for their effort and time here. Especially Iman, who also leaves as a champion and was another part of a special group that earned success at the highest level here. We thank Shump greatly for his contributions and wish he and his family all the best as their basketball and life journey continue.”

Hill (6-3, 188) has appeared in 43 games (36 starts) for the Kings this season, averaging 10.3 points on .469 shooting from the field, including a .453 mark from three-point range, 2.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 26.6 minutes per game. He ranks first in the NBA in three-point percentage and has scored in double figures 24 times in 2017-18. Playing in his 10th season, Hill holds career averages of 11.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 28.8 minutes over 642 games (410 starts) with San Antonio, Indiana, Utah and Sacramento. He has competed in the postseason eight times, appearing in 83 games (72 starts) and averaging 13.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.05 steals in 34.3 minutes. The 6-3 guard from IUPUI was the 26th overall pick by the Spurs in the 2008 NBA Draft.

Hood (6-8, 206) has played in 39 games (12 starts) with Utah in 2017-18, averaging a career-high 16.8 points on .424 shooting and 2.8 rebounds in 27.8 minutes. He is also shooting career highs of .389 from beyond the arc and .876 from the free throw line and has scored in double figures 33 times, including 11 games with 20 points or more and three games with 30 points or more. The 6-8 guard out of Duke was selected by the Jazz with the 23rd overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

Shumpert (6-5, 220) has appeared in 182 contests (43 starts) for Cleveland since being acquired by the Cavaliers on Jan. 5, 2016, averaging 6.7 points and 3.3 rebounds in 24.4 minutes. He was also a member of the Cavaliers’ 2016 NBA Championship team. Crowder (6-6, 235), who was acquired by Cleveland on Aug. 22, 2017, played in 53 games (47 starts) with the Cavaliers this season, averaging 8.6 points and 3.3 rebounds in 25.4 minutes. Rose (6-3, 190), who signed with the Cavaliers as a free agent on Aug. 8, 2017, has appeared in 16 contests (7 starts) this season, averaging 9.8 points in 19.3 minutes.