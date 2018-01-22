Cavs boring you? Go to the Movies!
By Jeff Turk
|
Jan 22, 2018 @ 6:58 PM

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been playing “Uninspired” basketball as of late.  Uninspired being an understatement but hey, it’s a long season.  Rather than drive myself crazy, I decided to find alternative entertainment options this past weekend.

Upon watching The Golden Globe Awards earlier this month it became obvious.  I don’t watch enough T.V. nor go to the Movies enough.   In order to stay abreast of current pop culture, it was very easy to adopt a New Year’s Resolution….Get to the cinema & watch T.V. more often.

I don’t pretend be be a movie critic (I’ll leave that to Gary Rivers) however, I have to recommend “The Greatest Showman.”  Inspired by the imagination of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman is an original musical that tells the story of a visionary who rose from nothing & created a worldwide sensation.  The music has a catchy dance-pop feel & the message of social acceptance is timely to say the least.

The movie experience itself has changed in case you haven’t noticed.  Recliners, adult beverages & different food items abound depending on the theater you choose, but choose a movie, you might like it more than getting beating beat by 24!

