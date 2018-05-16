3rd Quarter Collapse Costs Cavs

Cleveland Cavaliers forwards Jeff Green, left, and LeBron James, center, sit on the bench with center Kevin Love during the second half in Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The Cleveland Cavaliers blew a 55-48 halftime lead in Boston, as the Celtics outscored the Cavs by 14 points in the 3rd quarter and by 20 in the second half to cruise to a 107-94 win and take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.

LeBron James and Kevin Love did their part for the “Wine and Gold”, as James scored a game high 42 points, snared 10 rebounds and dished out 12 assists, while Love tossed in 22 points and grabbed 15 boards. However the Cavs starting backcourt of J.R. Smith and George Hill combined for only 3 points on 1-11 shooting overall, and 0-6 from 3-point range.

The Celtics had a more balanced scoring attack with six players in double figures, led by Jaylen Brown’s 23 points. Terry Rozier added 18 and Al Horford scored 15 and grabbed 10 rebounds.

James suffered a strained neck after a 2nd quarter collision with Boston’s Jayson Tatum. He would leave the game, but return before halftime and finish the game, but was not as aggressive as he was before the injury. As a team the Cavaliers were outscored by the Celtics 71-47 after the injury.

The series now shifts to Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland with Game 3 on Saturday night and Game 4 on Monday.