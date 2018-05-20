Cavs Crush Celtics

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, left, drives to the basket against Boston Celtics' Terry Rozier in the second half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 116-86. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

The Cavaliers jumped out to a 20 to 4 first quarter lead and never looked back in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals as they destroyed the Boston Celtics 116 to 86 in Cleveland.

LeBron James led six Cavaliers in double figures with 27 points on just 12 shots and also handed out 12 assists.

Kevin Love recorded a double-double as well for the “Wine and Gold” with 13 points and 14 rebounds. Kyle Korver was perfect on the night, hitting all five of his shots and finished with 14 points, George Hill scored 13, JR Smith added 11 and Tristan Thompson scored 10.

Jayson Tatum led Boston with 18.

The Celtics still lead the best of seven series 2 games to 1.

Game 4 is Monday night at The Q.