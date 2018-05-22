Cavs Even Series With Celtics

The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Boston Celtics on Monday night 111–102 to even their best of seven series with the Celtics at two games apiece.

The Cavs jumped out to a 34-18 lead in the first quarter and while Boston cut it to 7 twice in the 4th quarter, the Cavaliers answered every Celtics run with a big basket of their own.

LeBron James led the way with a game high 44 points on 17-28 shooting in 41 minutes.

Tristan Thompson added a double-double for the “Wine and Gold” with 13 points and 12 rebounds and also held Celtics center Al Horford in check once again, limiting him to just 15 points and only 7 rebounds.

Point guard George Hill contributed 13 points for Tyronn Lue’s squad, while Kyle Korver was big off the bench with 14 points, 4 rebounds and 3 blocked shots.

Jaylen Brown led five Celtics in double figures with 25 points.

The series now shifts back to Boston for Game 5 Wednesday night. The Celtics have yet to lose at home this season as they are 9-0.

Tip off from the Garden Wednesday night is set for 8:30pm.