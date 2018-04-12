Cavs Face Pacers In 1st Round Of NBA Playoffs

With a 110-98 loss to the Knicks in the final game of the regular season the LeBron James led Cleveland Cavaliers finished with the 4th best record in the Eastern Conference at 50-32 and grabbed the last home court advantage spot for the 1st round of the NBA Playoffs.

The best of 7 game series with the 5th seeded Indiana Pacers will start in Cleveland on either Saturday, April 14th or Sunday, April 15th.

The Pacers won the regular season series with the Cavs 3 games to 1.

The rest of the Eastern Conference Playoff match-ups are as follows:

#1 seed Toronto vs #8 seed Washington

#2 seed Boston vs #7 seed Milwaukee

#3 seed Philadelphia vs #6 Miami

Should the 4th seeded Cavaliers beat the Pacers and advance to the 2nd round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs, the Cavs would take on the winner of the Toronto-Washington series.