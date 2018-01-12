Cavs in a Funk…Follow the Buckeye’s they’re Hot!

Upcoming Buckeye Basketball games include the following. The Buckeyes currently stand at 13-4 overall. The Bucks are also currently 4-0 in Big Ten play, only a half game back from Purdue for first place. Don’t give up the ship on the Cavaliers but the boys in C-bus are really playing hot right now! The Bucks are Back on 1480 WHBC next Wednesday vs. the Wildcats of Northwestern.

SUN 01/14/18 RUTGERS Piscataway, N.J. 7 p.m. – WED 01/17/18 NORTHWESTERN Rosemont, Ill. 9 p.m. – SAT 01/20/18 MINNESOTA New York, N.Y. Noon – MON 01/22/18 NEBRASKA Columbus, Ohio 8 p.m. – THU 01/25/18 PENN STATE Columbus, Ohio 8 p.m. – TUE 01/30/18 INDIANA Columbus, Ohio 7 p.m. –