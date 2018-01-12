Cavs in a Funk…Follow the Buckeye’s they’re Hot!

Upcoming Buckeye Basketball games include the following. The Buckeyes currently stand at 13-4 overall. The Bucks are also currently 4-0 in Big Ten play, only a half game back from Purdue for first place. Don’t give up the ship on the Cavaliers but the boys in C-bus are really playing hot right now! The Bucks are Back on 1480 WHBC next Wednesday vs. the Wildcats of Northwestern.
|SUN 01/14/18
|RUTGERS
|Piscataway, N.J.
|7 p.m.
|–
|WED 01/17/18
|NORTHWESTERN
|Rosemont, Ill.
|9 p.m.
|–
|SAT 01/20/18
|MINNESOTA
|New York, N.Y.
|Noon
|–
|MON 01/22/18
|NEBRASKA
|Columbus, Ohio
|8 p.m.
|–
|THU 01/25/18
|PENN STATE
|Columbus, Ohio
|8 p.m.
|–
|TUE 01/30/18
|INDIANA
|Columbus, Ohio
|7 p.m.
|–