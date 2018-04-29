Cavs Game 7 Vs Pacers

Last home game was the LeBron game winner in Game 5. Then in Indiana, the Pacers dominated Game 6 behind a Victor Oladipo triple-double.

The Pacers have also gotten great minutes off of the bench from Lance Stephenson. He is averaging 10.8ppg, one of 6 Pacers averaging in double figures. Balance has been the Pacers story in every game.

The Cavs however are trying to find balance. LeBron is pouring in 32ppg, Kevin Love just 11ppg, Kyle Korver at 9ppg and JR Smith, George Hill and Rodney Hood around 8ppg. Others must step up in Game 7.

The Cavs are shooting just 32% from 3pt in this series and just 44% from the field. Indiana is at 37% from 3pt and 49% from the field. LeBron has never lost a first round series and will try to prevent that today.