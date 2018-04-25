Cavs Getting Ready For Game 5

The Cavs play game 5 of the first round of the NBA playoffs tonight against Indiana. The series is tied at 2. The Cavs won game 4 by a final of 104-100. Kyle Korver had 18 points in the win.

Kevin Love has struggled in this series, as has Rodney Hood. The two of them are averaging just 19 points combined. Love is averaging double digit rebounds, but needs his scoring to go up. He is shooting just 36% from field in this series.

Listen to game 5 of the Cavs and the Pacers at 7pm on 1480 WHBC. Can LeBron and the Cavs take a 3-2 series lead?