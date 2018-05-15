Cavaliers Have 2.8% Chance of #1 Pick In NBA Draft Lottery

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert congratulates his son Nick Gilbert after the team won the NBA basketball draft lottery, Tuesday, May 21, 2013 in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

The NBA Draft lottery is tonight in Chicago at 7:30pm on ESPN before the Cavaliers/Celtics Game 2 which also airs tonight on ESPN at 8:30.

As part of the Kyrie Irving trade with the Celtics, the Cavaliers acquired the Brooklyn Nets 1st round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. So tonight the Cavs will have the 8th best chance of winning the lottery. That means they have a 2.8 percent chance of getting the #1 overall pick and a 9.9% chance of landing in the top 3.

If chalk happens they’ll pick 8th, but the Cavs could also end up 9th, 10th or 11th if one, two or three teams behind them move into the top 3.

Once again for good luck, Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert will send his son Nick Gilbert to represent the Cavaliers on stage in hopes of winning yet another lottery and the #1 overall pick. It has worked for Dan, Nick and the Cavs twice before in 2011 and 2013. The Cavaliers also won the draft lottery during Gilbert’s ownership in 2014, but then team general manager David Griffin represented the Cavs on stage.

Those three #1 overall picks turned out to be Kyrie Irving, Anthony Bennett and Andrew Wiggins, but none are currently on the Cavs roster. However Irving did help the Cavs win their first ever NBA Championship in 2016.

The Phoenix Suns have the best odds at winning the #1 overall pick at 25% based on having the worst record in the NBA this past season at (21-61).

The actual NBA Draft will be held June 21st at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn.

Players expected to be considered for the top overall pick and other lottery picks include:

Slovenian guard/forward- Luka Doncic

Arizona center- Deandre Ayton

Duke power forward/center- Marvin Bagley III

Michigan St. center- Jaren Jackson Jr.

Missouri forward- Michael Porter Jr.

Oklahoma point guard- Trae Young

Duke center- Wendall Carter Jr.

Villanova guard/forward- Mikal Bridges

Texas center- Mohamed Bamba