Cavs Ink 1st Round Pick
By Kenny Roda
|
Jul 4, 2018 @ 4:03 PM
Alabama's Collin Sexton is congratulated by friends and family after he was picked eighth overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers during the NBA basketball draft in New York, Thursday, June 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)

CAVALIERS SIGN COLLIN SEXTON

 

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed their 2018 NBA Draft pick, Collin Sexton, General Manager Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Sexton (6-3, 190) was selected by the Cavaliers with the eighth overall pick last month. In 33 games (32 starts) at Alabama in 2017-18, he averaged 19.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and a 3.6 assists in 29.9 minutes. The 2017-18 SEC Newcomer of the Year and Co-Freshman of the Year totaled the most points ever by a Tide freshman and the third-most in school history with 632 points, and was a 2017-18 AP Honorable Mention All-America selection.

Sexton will wear jersey number 2 with the Cavs.

