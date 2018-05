Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love juggles a basketball during an NBA basketball practice, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. The Cavaliers face the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Cavaliers All-Star Kevin Love was cleared to play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals tonight, after passing the NBA’s concussion protocol.

Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue indicated Wednesday that Love would start tonight if he were cleared to play.

Love left Game 6 of the Celtics series with concussion symptoms and did not play in Game 7.

This postseason, Love is averaging 13.9 points per game, and 10 rebounds per game.