Cavs Keys To Game 5

Cavaliers at Celtics – Game 5

A Six Pack Of Cavs Keys

1- IPA – Intensity, physicality and aggressiveness at both ends of the floor.

2- Value the Rock – Take care of the basketball on every possession. In Boston, if the Cavaliers turn the basketball over 19 times, they will lose.

3- Non-Brons Support – Players not named LeBron James need to score. If the Cavs can get 3 to 4 other players in double figures with the King, they win.

4- 80/45/40 – Hit 80% of your FT’s, 45% of your field goals and 40% of your 3’s. LeBron has said many times it is a make or miss league. So make shots!

5- 24/48 – Play defense for all :24 seconds of the shot clock and for all 48 minutes of the game.

6- Close Quarters – Momentum is gained when a team closes quarters strong. The Cavaliers must do that, especially going into halftime and at the end of the game.