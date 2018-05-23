Cavs Keys To Game 5
By Kenny Roda
|
May 23, 2018 @ 11:47 AM

Cavaliers at Celtics – Game 5
A Six Pack Of Cavs Keys

1- IPA – Intensity, physicality and aggressiveness at both ends of the floor.

2- Value the Rock – Take care of the basketball on every possession. In Boston, if the Cavaliers turn the basketball over 19 times, they will lose.

Cleveland Cavaliers’ LeBron James, left, drives to the basket against Boston Celtics’ Terry Rozier in the second half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 116-86. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

3- Non-Brons Support – Players not named LeBron James need to score. If the Cavs can get 3 to 4 other players in double figures with the King, they win.

4- 80/45/40 – Hit 80% of your FT’s, 45% of your field goals and 40% of your 3’s. LeBron has said many times it is a make or miss league. So make shots!

5- 24/48 – Play defense for all :24 seconds of the shot clock and for all 48 minutes of the game.

6- Close Quarters – Momentum is gained when a team closes quarters strong. The Cavaliers must do that, especially going into halftime and at the end of the game.

 

