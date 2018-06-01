Cavs Miss Chance To Steal Game 1

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) reacts between guard Jordan Clarkson (8) and Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

The Cavaliers had two chances in the last :10 seconds to possibly win Game 1 of the NBA Finals but failed to take advantage of those opportunities and lost in overtime to the Warriors 124-114.

George Hill had a chance to put the Cavs ahead by one, but missed his second free throw with :04.7 seconds left. Hill’s teammate J.R. Smith however got the offensive rebound, but instead of attempting a shot or passing to an open teammate, Smith looked like he was trying to run out the clock, possibly thinking the Cavaliers were up by one point. By the time he did pass the ball to Hill who tried to get a shot off, the clock ran out and the game went to overtime tied at 107-107.

The Warriors capitalized on those Cavaliers mistakes, outscoring them 17-7 in overtime for the win.

Lost in the way the game ended was the magnificent performance by LeBron James. In 48 minutes, James cored 51 points, grabbed 8 rebounds and handed out 8 assists. The 51 points scored by James is the sixth highest point total in an NBA Finals game. Elgin Baylor holds the record with 61 points.

Kevin Love backed LeBron with 21 points and 13 rebounds, while JR Smith was the only other Cavalier in double figures with 10 points.

Steph Curry led the Warriors with 29 points, Kevin Durant added 26 points, Klay Thompson finished with 24 points, while Draymond Green scored 13 points and grabbed 11 boards.

Another story in the game was the questionable officiating down the stretch and in overtime as the Warriors benefitted from two close calls. One on a charge call against Kevin Durant with :36 seconds left and the Cavs up two. The refs went to replay and overturned the call and changed it to a blocking foul on LeBron James and Durant made both free throws to tie the game at 104.

Then at the start of overtime Cavaliers point guard George Hill stripped Kevin Durant of the ball while KD was driving to the basket. But again Durant got the call as Hill was whistled for the foul when it was clearly a clean steal. Durant again went to the free throw line and made both shots for an early 109-107 overtime lead, a lead they would never relinquish.

Up 1-0 in this best of seven game series, the Warriors will host Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday night at 9pm. You can listen to it on 1480 WHBC.