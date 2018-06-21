Cavs Take Point Guard With 8th Pick

Alabama's Collin Sexton is congratulated by friends and family after he was picked eighth overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers during the NBA basketball draft in New York, Thursday, June 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)

The Cleveland Cavaliers selected Alabama point guard Collin Sexton with the 8th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Sexton is a 6’2-185 pounder out of Alabama and was coached by former NBA Champion point guard Avery Johnson.

He averaged 19 points per game and dished out about 4 assists per game for the Tide during his freshman year.

Sexton has good handles, fast from end to end with the ball, despite his size can play above the rim, is relentless and plays with consistent energy.

An average outside shooter at best, is inconsistent in his decision making and can get swallowed up in traffic because of his size.

He will wear number 2 for the Cavs in his rookie season.