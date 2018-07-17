Cavs Sexton Named To Vegas Summer League 1st Team

Alabama's Collin Sexton is congratulated by friends and family after he was picked eighth overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers during the NBA basketball draft in New York, Thursday, June 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)

Point Guard Collin Sexton, the Cavaliers 1st round selection and the 8th overall selection in the 2018 NBA draft has been named to the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League First Team.

Sexton played in all seven Cavs summer league games leading them to a 5-2 record while averaging 19.6 points, 3.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

He was joined on the first team by fellow rookies, Wendell Carter Jr. from the Bulls, Kevin Knox from the Knicks, Christian Wood from the the Bucks and summer league MVP, Josh Hart from the Lakers.