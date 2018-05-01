Cavs Stun Raptors, Steal Game 1 In OT

LeBron James had a triple/double and four other Cavalier players scored in double figures as the “Wine and Gold” rallied from 13 points down in the 3rd quarter to beat the Raptors 113-112 in overtime.

James finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists.

J.R. Smith added 20 points, Kyle Korver 19, Jeff Green 16 and Tristan Thompson finished with a double/double with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

DeMar DeRozen with 22 points and Jonas Valanciunas with 21 points and 21 rebounds led the Raptors.

The Cavaliers bench outscored the Raptors 37 – 35.

With the win, the Cavaliers lead the best of seven series 1-0 and now have home court advantage.

Game 2 is Thursday in Toronto with a 6pm start.