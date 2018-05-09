Cavs Will Face Celtics

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates following Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis, Sunday, April 22, 2018. The Cavaliers defeated the Pacers 104-100. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

LeBron James and the 4th seeded Cleveland Cavaliers will face the 2nd seeded Boston Celtics in the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals.

Game 1 in the best of 7 series is Sunday, May 13th at 3:30pm in Boston.

The Cavs swept the Toronto Raptors 4 games to 0, while the Celtics defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 4 games to 1 to advance.

As the higher seeded team, Boston will have home court advantage in the series.

Here is the complete schedule for the Eastern Conference Finals: