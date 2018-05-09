Cavs Will Face Celtics

LeBron James and the 4th seeded Cleveland Cavaliers will face the 2nd seeded Boston Celtics in the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals.
Game 1 in the best of 7 series is Sunday, May 13th at 3:30pm in Boston.
The Cavs swept the Toronto Raptors 4 games to 0, while the Celtics defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 4 games to 1 to advance.
As the higher seeded team, Boston will have home court advantage in the series.
Here is the complete schedule for the Eastern Conference Finals:
|
#2 Boston vs. #4 Cleveland
|
DAY
|
DATE
|
EDT
|
GM
|
AWAY
|
HOME
|
TV / R
|
Sun
|
5/13
|
3:30 PM
|
1
|
Cleveland
|
Boston
|
ABC / R
|
Tue
|
5/15
|
8:30 PM
|
2
|
Cleveland
|
Boston
|
ESPN / R
|
Sat
|
5/19
|
8:30 PM
|
3
|
Boston
|
Cleveland
|
ESPN / R
|
Mon
|
5/21
|
8:30 PM
|
4
|
Boston
|
Cleveland
|
ESPN / R
|
Wed
|
5/23
|
8:30 PM
|
5*
|
Cleveland
|
Boston
|
ESPN / R
|
Fri
|
5/25
|
8:30 PM
|
6*
|
Boston
|
Cleveland
|
ESPN / R
|
Sun
|
5/27
|
8:30 PM
|
7*
|
Cleveland
|
Boston
|
ESPN / R