Cavs Trade Dwyane Wade To Heat For Draft Pick

(official Cavs press release)

CAVALIERS ACQUIRE PROTECTED 2024 SECOND ROUND PICK FROM MIAMI

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired a protected 2024 second round pick from the Miami Heat in exchange for guard Dwyane Wade, General Manager Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. The trade also creates a traded player exception for the Cavaliers in the amount of approximately $1.5 million.

“We would like to thank Dwyane for everything he brought to this team and to the Cleveland community during his time in Northeast Ohio,” said Altman. “A definite Hall of Famer when his playing career is complete, his basketball legacy is cemented by how he carries himself both on and off the floor. His work ethic and commitment to the game of basketball with such an illustrious career was greatly respected by his Cavs teammates and everyone in our front office. We wish Dwyane nothing but the best in his return to Miami, where he established himself as one the NBA’s all-time elite players.”

Wade (6-4, 220) signed with the Cavaliers on September 27, 2017. He appeared in 46 games (three starts) for Cleveland, averaging 11.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 23.2 minutes.