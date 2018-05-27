Cavaliers Win Game 7 In Boston, Headed Back To The NBA Finals

The Cleveland Cavaliers advanced to their 4th straight NBA Finals by defeating the Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Boston 87-79.
LeBron James added to his legacy with another remarkable performance in an elimination game, just missing a triple/double with 35 points, 15 rebounds and 9 assists, playing all 48 minutes in his 100th game of the season.
Jeff Green was huge, starting for the injured Kevin Love. Green finished with 19 points and 8 rebounds.
J.R. Smith was stellar on defense and made some big shots, finishing with 12 points and Tristan Thompson added 10 points and 9 boards.
Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 24 points, as Boston lost for the first time in this postseason.
The Cavaliers will now play the winner from Monday’s Game 7 Western Conference Final between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors.
No matter which team comes out of the West they will have home-court advantage in the NBA Finals.
Game 1 is scheduled to start on Thursday, May 31st at 9pm.