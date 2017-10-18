CAVS WIN OPENER, CELTICS LOSE HAYWARD

The Cleveland Cavaliers opened the 2017-18 season on a winning note, defeating the Boston Celtics 102-99 at Quicken Loans arena. Playing in his first game as a Celtic and facing his former team, Kyrie Irving had a chance to tie the game and send it into overtime, but his three-point shot with LeBron James defending him came up short and the home crowd celebrated the airball by Irving and a Cavs win.

Not only did the Celtics lose the game, they also lost one of their key free agent signees from this off-season, as Gordon Hayward dislocated his left ankle and fractured his left tibia at the 6:45 mark of the first quarter. Hayward reportedly will have surgery Wednesday in Boston and is very likely lost for the season.

The Cavaliers led by as many as 18 in the third quarter, but the Celtics managed to come and take the lead at various times throughout the second half. But LeBron James was not going to allow the home crowd to go home unhappy as he helped engineer a 7-1 run to close the game and lift the Cavs to victory.

James led all scorers with 29 points and added a game high 16 rebounds, plus 9 assists. Kevin Love posted a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds, while scoring 5 of the Cavaliers last 7 points. Derrick Rose in his Cavs debut added 14 points, while Dwyane Wade pitched in 8.

Irving, who asked for, and received a trade in the off-season, finished with 22 points and 10 assists in a losing effort.

Next up for the Cavs, a Friday night encounter with the Bucks in Milwaukee.