CDC WARNING if you plan to go Swimming!

The CDC is warning about swimming-related disease outbreaks. It says you can pick up all sorts of germs from contaminated water, including Cryptosporidium, which causes diarrhea, plus lung infections, skin outbreaks and swimmer’s ear.

Nearly 500 outbreaks across the U.S. over the past 15 years have been linked to pools, hot tub spas and water playgrounds. The CDC says just like you check restaurant inspection scores before you go out to eat, you should check a pool’s inspection scores before going swimming. They’re often posted online.

According to their data compiled between 2000 and 2014, the CDC found that over 27,000 people had “gotten sick from treated recreational water” and eight people have died…and all because of Crypto, which is described as a “diarrhea-causing parasite that’s spread by ingesting water contaminated with feces.”

Source: CDC