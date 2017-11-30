Celebrate Christmas on Hoover Farm

Ann Haines, Operations Coordinator for the Hoover Family Historical Center is inviting the public to a celebration this Sunday from 1p to 4p. Ann was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Thursday morning.

Free admission to view the holiday décor, visits with Santa, live music and more, including horse-drawn wagon rides through Hoover Park; tickets are $3 per person.

There are raffle drawings as well for a Cleveland Indians jersey and a Rocky Colavito plaque; tickets are $3 each or two for $5.

The historical center, which is owned and operated by Walsh University, is located inside Hoover Park at 1875 E. Maple St

For more information, contact Ann Haines, ahaines@walsh.edu.